Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price

News stories about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the network equipment provider an impact score of 47.7075193891626 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

