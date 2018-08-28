Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Evergy (EVRG) Share Price

News headlines about Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evergy earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.9819992612985 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

EVRG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.90. 1,428,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,905. Evergy has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $58.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Evergy in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

In other Evergy news, Director Richard L. Hawley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $120,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $3,008,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,486 in the last ninety days.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

