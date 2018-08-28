Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Price

Media stories about Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Proofpoint earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.7710414049877 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.46 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $172,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,147.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $119,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $309,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,751 shares of company stock worth $24,297,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

