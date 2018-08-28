Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Stock Price

Headlines about Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Universal Trust earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7482278517869 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Franklin Universal Trust stock remained flat at $$6.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,666. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

The firm also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

There is no company description available for Franklin Universal Trust.

