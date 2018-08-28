Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) Stock Price

News coverage about Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 43.6015731099386 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.41. 5,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,122. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $59.22.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

