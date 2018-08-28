Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kraton (KRA) Share Price

Headlines about Kraton (NYSE:KRA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kraton earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.2664770479018 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

KRA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.35. Kraton has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.78 million. Kraton had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kraton from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $76.00 price target on Kraton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, SVP Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $102,891.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $134,447.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,560.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,849 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

