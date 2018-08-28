Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) Stock Price

Media coverage about PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PDL Community Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5505703805361 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

PDLB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183. PDL Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.74%.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

