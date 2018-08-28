Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Share Price

News headlines about Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Two Harbors Investment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9855341946696 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “$15.84” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 80.75%. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.1584 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

In related news, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $53,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $77,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

