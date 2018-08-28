Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Stock Price

News coverage about Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zosano Pharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.40914120864 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 59,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,005. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZSAN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Zosano Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.