Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Price

News coverage about Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cognizant Technology Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the information technology service provider an impact score of 45.9152416589848 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $26,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $92,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,861 shares in the company, valued at $988,625.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,972 shares of company stock worth $5,824,358 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

