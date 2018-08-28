Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Stock Price

News articles about Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evoke Pharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.6443493304719 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoke Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

EVOK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 48,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.46. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lvp Gp Iii, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

