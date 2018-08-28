Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IsoRay (ISR) Stock Price

Media headlines about IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IsoRay earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.9926877170922 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

ISR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.52. 382,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,073. IsoRay has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

