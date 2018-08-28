SongCoin (SONG) Price Up 11.4% This Week

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. SongCoin has a total market cap of $21,261.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SongCoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SongCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00886252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002873 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003598 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010624 BTC.

SongCoin Coin Profile

SongCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here. SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org.

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

