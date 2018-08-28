Southern Co (SO) Position Increased by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 483,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2,614.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 218,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.66.

Southern stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

