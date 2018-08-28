Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Shares of SONA stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.26. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 16.31%. equities research analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 83,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.