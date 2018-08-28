Spark Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Harmonic Inc (HLIT)

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Harmonic worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after acquiring an additional 115,823 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,932,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 271,674 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Harmonic by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 90,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 172,396 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on Harmonic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.