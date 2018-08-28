Spark Networks (LOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

