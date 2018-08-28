Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

Headlines about Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spark Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4585676517099 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:ONCE opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. Spark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.39.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.44 million. equities research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ONCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

