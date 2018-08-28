SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 118,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,363. The company has a market capitalization of $771.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. SpartanNash has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $27.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other SpartanNash news, CEO David M. Staples sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $48,135.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,463.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Staples sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $91,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $1,753,571. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

