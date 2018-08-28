Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18,644.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,636,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388,086 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,933 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $417,430,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,782.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,660,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,128 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $326,808,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $266.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $223.15 and a 12 month high of $266.35.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.