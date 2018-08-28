Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Splunk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Splunk to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

SPLK opened at $121.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.20 and a beta of 1.81. Splunk has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $126.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $3,884,687.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $141,945,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,838.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,866 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after buying an additional 460,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 100.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,409,000 after buying an additional 364,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 46.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 984,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after buying an additional 312,893 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $30,588,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

