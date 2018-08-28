Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.65. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,237,652 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 673.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

