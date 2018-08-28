Sse Plc (SSE) Receives GBX 1,463 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463 ($18.87).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSE to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,550 ($19.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.41) in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.35) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,600 ($20.64) to GBX 1,470 ($18.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

In other SSE news, insider Gregor Alexander sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,353 ($17.45), for a total transaction of £138,208.95 ($178,288.12).

SSE stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,264.50 ($16.31). 1,741,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,554 ($20.05).

SSE (LON:SSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The company reported GBX 121.10 ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 117.50 ($1.52) by GBX 3.60 ($0.05). SSE had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

