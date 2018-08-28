Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 2,025 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.24% of L3 Technologies worth $36,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 156,822 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 36.5% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 99.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 557,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. L3 Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $178.31 and a twelve month high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. L3 Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

