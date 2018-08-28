Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,777 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $38,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,313,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,804 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $3,475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,637,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 652.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 8.0% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 62,162 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,609.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $25.22.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

