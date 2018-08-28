State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 37,437 ASGN Inc (ASGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of ASGN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,457.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore S. Hanson sold 12,409 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,152,175.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,156,145.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,687 shares of company stock worth $4,630,186 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $878.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.03 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 5.67%. ASGN’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

