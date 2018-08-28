State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 5,133 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHN. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

In related news, Chairman D Bryan Jordan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 611,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,369.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,352,400. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.95 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

