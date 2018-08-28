Sterling Bancorp (STL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,228.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,426 shares of company stock worth $5,762,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 838,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,090,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,622,000 after purchasing an additional 230,192 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 973,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 70,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 561,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

