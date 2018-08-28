Steven Madden (SHOO) Given News Impact Rating of 0.13

News stories about Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Steven Madden earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 47.8078168642121 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Steven Madden stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $58.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,832.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $603,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

