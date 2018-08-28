Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 376,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABEV. ValuEngine downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

NYSE ABEV opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 24.66%. sell-side analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

