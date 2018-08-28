Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,250,000 after acquiring an additional 395,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,820,000 after acquiring an additional 271,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,206,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,284,000 after acquiring an additional 306,441 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,188,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,098,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 159.74% and a net margin of 5.51%. equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.496 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 498,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,988. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Shore Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.