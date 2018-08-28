Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vulcan Materials Call Options (VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,280 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 853% compared to the average volume of 554 call options.

Shares of VMC opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $108.17 and a 12 month high of $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $2,818,338.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,377,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,119,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,936,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,010,000 after acquiring an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 56.3% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,644,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,317,000 after acquiring an additional 952,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 35.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,016,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,251,000 after acquiring an additional 526,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.4% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,642,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,534,000 after acquiring an additional 168,233 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Bank of America lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

