Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 953 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$210.91” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total transaction of $81,972,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,943,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,545,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,291,940 in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $177.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $149.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

