Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Magellan Health worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magellan Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Magellan Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Magellan Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Magellan Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magellan Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,882,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $1,282,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Magellan Health from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magellan Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Magellan Health Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.15). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

