Strs Ohio Sells 28,800 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,229,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,721,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,512,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,519,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 19,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $1,387,528.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald L. Miiller sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $143,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,518 shares of company stock worth $9,455,463. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,273.33, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.12.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $176.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

