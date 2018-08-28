Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 71,375 Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.13% of Choice Hotels International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 340.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $284,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 32.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $334,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.30 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $494,607.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,694.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHH stock opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $85.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

