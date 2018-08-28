Summit Global Investments Invests $10.32 Million in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Stock

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,316,000. Madison Square Garden comprises about 1.6% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Global Investments owned 0.14% of Madison Square Garden as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG opened at $293.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.44. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $205.22 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.06. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.29.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

