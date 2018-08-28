Summit Global Investments Purchases New Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 13.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.06. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.24 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,043,900. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

