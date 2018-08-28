Summit Materials (SUM) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SUM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “$25.50” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $549.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.76 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, COO Karl Watson bought 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $750,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,500 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Summit Materials by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 626.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

