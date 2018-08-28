Sun Life Financial INC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 508.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,526,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,261,685,000 after buying an additional 2,542,198 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Danaher by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,756,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,979,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,088 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 958,663 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 2,228.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 525,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 502,725 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 104,913 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $10,688,536.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,438 shares in the company, valued at $28,163,503.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $8,044,909.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $106.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $113.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

