Sun Life Financial INC Buys Shares of 10,133 ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACCO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BWS Financial set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

ACCO opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.85 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.02%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

In related news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $276,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

