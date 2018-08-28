Sun Life Financial INC Has $151,000 Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 146.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 96.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $1,126,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 21.2% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 43,507 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $3,870,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 62,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.22 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

