Sun Life Financial INC Has $175,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 986.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

NYSE MS opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

