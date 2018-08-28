Sunniva (SNN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunniva (CVE:SNN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th. Analysts expect Sunniva to post earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Sunniva (CVE:SNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.82 million.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sunniva in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Sunniva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunniva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.