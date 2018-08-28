SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Position Reduced by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,121 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2,085.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 8,334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STI opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of SunTrust Banks to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

