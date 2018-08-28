SunTrust Banks (STI) Research Coverage Started at Edward Jones

Stock analysts at Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of SunTrust Banks to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.23.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.62. 81,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,427. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,748 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,557,000 after buying an additional 1,002,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,755,000 after buying an additional 951,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,297,000 after buying an additional 760,417 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after buying an additional 531,467 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.