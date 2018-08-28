Swing (SWING) Price Tops $0.0241

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Swing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Swing has a market cap of $86,097.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004624 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 3,577,949 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

