Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (WAT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Waters worth $50,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,641,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,120,666,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Waters by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,358,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,055 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,840 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Waters by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Waters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 591,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,395 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $2,919,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waters from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

WAT opened at $190.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.58. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $177.58 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

