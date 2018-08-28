Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of TechnipFMC worth $46,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 315.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. DNB Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

FTI opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director John C. G. Oleary purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,886.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

