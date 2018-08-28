SWISS RE Ltd/S (SSREY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SWISS RE Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSREY. Zacks Investment Research raised SWISS RE Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWISS RE Ltd/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SWISS RE Ltd/S in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of SSREY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 0.53. SWISS RE Ltd/S has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $26.32.

SWISS RE Ltd/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities.

